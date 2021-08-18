South Africa

'Those responsible must pay for the damages': Outrage at Glenvista High arson

18 August 2021 - 12:00
The damage at Glenvista High is estimated to be about R400,000.
Image: Supplied / GDE

The torching of the Glenvista High School hall, allegedly by pupils, has sparked condemnation online.

Local councillor Sarah Wissler confirmed the incident, which took place on Monday, on Facebook.

“I have been inundated with questions around the fire that happened yesterday morning. Yes, it did happen and yes, the pupils who started the fire have been identified and dealt with by the department,” she wrote on Tuesday.

Gauteng basic education MEC Panyaza Lesufi condemned the incident.

“We wish to condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the burning of the Glenvista High School hall, allegedly by learners who did not want to write an assessment which was scheduled to be written in the hall that afternoon,” said the department.

Lesufi said the department would not pay for the damages.

Principal Thobile Morgan said the estimated cost of the damage was about R400,000.

The MEC later shared a picture via Twitter, showing students seated for the assessment outside.

“Yesterday they burnt the school hall because they didn’t want to write an exam. Today, they wrote the exams outside. So sad,” he wrote. 

Social media users, some of whom claimed to be former pupils at the school, expressed their disappointment at the incident. 

