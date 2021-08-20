Mpumalanga family devastated after mom of two murdered in horrific assault
Police hunting for suspect after her naked, battered body was found hours after a brutal assault.
“We're so heartbroken.”
These were the pained words of a family left reeling after the murder of a young Mpumalanga mother, allegedly at the hands of her husband.
The 30-year-old was found dead on a bed in her home in Buffelshoek Trust, Bushbuckridge, in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli, the woman had injuries to her upper body and suffered massive bleeding.
“The woman was certified dead and police opened a murder case. A manhunt has been launched for the suspect,” he told TimesLIVE.
Police confirmed that the woman's husband is a suspect.
The dead woman's sister, *Angela, opened up on the alleged abuse the mother of two faced at the hands of her alleged assailant and how her desperate attempts to leave the relationship allegedly resulted in her brutal death.
She said her brother-in-law had always "been abusive" but had never injured his wife extensively — that is until July this year, when he allegedly tied a rope around her neck during a violent altercation.
The day after this incident she went to the police station to get a protection order, Angela told TimesLIVE.
The protection order matter was due to be heard on August 31, she said.
The mother then packed her bags and moved in with her aunt. She was living there at the time of her death.
On the day of her death, Angela recalled, the victim's husband asked to see their children — a four-year-old boy and three-year-old girl — and sent an older child to collect them from their mother.
“She accompanied the children to the gate, but never returned to the house. Her husband was [allegedly] waiting for her nearby and grabbed her under the guise of coming to pick up the children.
“He dragged her to a quieter street where he assaulted her while she screamed for help.”
A resident of the street heard her screaming that she was dying and saying that she had “even lost my teeth”.
The woman tried intervening but was stopped by the husband, who allegedly threatened to kill her. She was able to rush to the victim's home to alert them to the situation.
The aunt then alerted Angela, who went to the couple's home after a frantic search nearby.
A broken Angela described how she eventually found her sister's naked and battered body in one of the bedrooms in the house.
“I saw a body covered with a duvet and, when I uncovered it, discovered it was her. I shook her while saying, 'Wake up!' But it was too late.
“I was heartbroken and defeated ... I was in so much pain,” she tearfully recalled.
Angela described her younger sister, one of seven siblings, as a sweet person who loved children and joking around. She said they were best friends who confided in each other.
“Looking at them, you'd never imagine they were a couple who fought. He was always taking her out ... They were so in love [except] he was always harassing her.
“We're so heartbroken, we don't have any strength,” she said.
The woman will be buried on Saturday. No arrests have been made, according to police.
*The family's identity is withheld as the suspect cannot be named as yet
