Unions shoot down 'ludicrous' government social security fund plan

Major workers' unions are vehemently opposed to a proposal that workers pay up to 12% of their earnings towards a government-run national social security fund.

The fund proposal is outlined in a green paper published by social development minister Lindiwe Zulu on Wednesday.

The paper contains views by different constituencies represented in the National Economic and Labour Council (Nedlac).

It sets out that contributions will be between 8% and 12% of earnings, up to the current Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) ceiling of R276,000 a year.

Unions have slammed the proposal which would come in the form of an additional tax on workers struggling to make ends meet, citing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This despite Zulu conceding that in the proposed fund, the government would subsidise the contributions of low-income workers.