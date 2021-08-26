South Africa

Man bust with crystal meth worth R7.2m at Lebombo border post

26 August 2021 - 08:19
During the search of the truck the dog reacted positively and members discovered a false compartment.
During the search of the truck the dog reacted positively and members discovered a false compartment.
Image: Hawks

A 33-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of crystal meth worth more than R7m at the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga, the Hawks said.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the man was stopped by officials and members of the police K9 Unit at the border post on Tuesday evening and his truck was subjected to a routine search.

He was travelling from Mozambique to SA.

Inside the false compartment, 48 containers with alleged crystal meth with an estimated value of R7.2m were found and seized.
Inside the false compartment, 48 containers with alleged crystal meth with an estimated value of R7.2m were found and seized.
Image: Hawks

“During the search of the truck the dog reacted positively and members discovered a false compartment.

“Inside the false compartment, 48 containers with alleged crystal meth with an estimated value of R7.2m were found and seized,” Sekgotodi said.

The man is expected to appear in the Komatipoort magistrate’s court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

R400m cocaine-in-a-boat accused used encryption app to communicate

Suspects implicated in a huge drug bust in which 800kg of cocaine was found in a boat being towed on a Gauteng freeway used encrypted devices — ...
News
1 day ago

Drugs worth more than R500,000 found at house in North West

In a rented back room of a Potchefstroom house, the Hawks found 'an assortment of drugs, including cocaine, dagga, alcohol, crystal meth and R8,000 ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. R350 grants are being paid from Wednesday: Seven of your questions about ... South Africa
  2. Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money at the post ... South Africa
  3. 'I want my wife back,' says man who won R8m PowerBall Plus jackpot South Africa
  4. No snowfall in Gauteng this week but prepare for a cold front: weather service ... South Africa
  5. Tussle of the towels: Mbalula and Ndlozi’s ‘meme battle’ has the internet in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema lets accusations fly regarding IEC, Ramaphosa and SA banks
Visual timeline of Biden's 'chaotic' withdrawal from Afghanistan