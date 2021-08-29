South Africa

Children's reading progress came to a halt in 2020, education department warns

Prega Govender Journalist
29 August 2021 - 15:04
Reading progress was affected by the Covid-19 lockdowns last year.
Reading progress was affected by the Covid-19 lockdowns last year.
Image: Daniel Born

A senior official of the department of basic education admitted that while teaching was progressing at “a better than expected level”, “very, very low levels of learning” were taking place.

During a media briefing by the department on Sunday, Cheryl Weston presented the findings of oversight and monitoring visits to schools to gauge their progress on the coverage of the curriculum.

She said that teachers were prioritising curriculum coverage which meant the focus was on teaching.

“Despite the teaching that is continuing, there’s still a large number of learning losses that is continuing.”

She said teachers were trying to stay on par with the annual teaching plans.

“When we interrogate the evidence of learning, we really find almost no correlation between the teaching that has taken place and the learning that we are expecting. So our learning losses are really, really worrisome at this stage.”

She said they planned to use the data they collected “to create better support for our teachers to ensure that within the three years we are able to secure or recover as much of the learning losses as possible”.

Following the disruptions to schooling, the department has embarked on a three-year curriculum recovery plan which started this year

Prof Martin Gustafsson, an adviser to the department of basic education, said that before the pandemic grade 2 and 3 pupils in Mpumalanga were expected to know 13 and 22 correct words in isiZulu per minute respectively.

At the end of grade 4 last year, they only knew 24 correct words per minute while the historical data suggested it should have been 31.

“In other words, reading progress for these learners came to a halt in 2020. About 80% of what children should have learnt in a year was lost,” he said.

READ MORE

Motshekga: 'It has become quite clear that we shouldn't scrap the October school holidays'

It’s official: the October school holidays won’t be scrapped.
Politics
4 hours ago

A teacher retirement wave is about to hit SA: what it means for class size

It is clear from the current age structure of the teacher workforce that there will be a large wave of retirements until 2040.
News
2 days ago

More than half of all pupils in grades 10 to 12 are overage

High rate of repeating grades and poor teaching are blamed.
News
16 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Thousands haven’t claimed their R350 grant from last time — Here’s how to check ... South Africa
  2. SABC suspends TV show anchor after 'inappropriate behaviour' complaint South Africa
  3. A teacher retirement wave is about to hit SA: what it means for class size South Africa
  4. Heritage steam engines trade rail for road to get to new home South Africa
  5. Durban closes beaches in anticipation of 'intense cold front' South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...