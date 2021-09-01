South Africa

Winde pushes for looser lockdown as Western Cape passes third-wave peak

01 September 2021 - 15:33 By TimesLIVE
Western Cape premier Alan Winde receives his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Mitchells Plain community health centre in Cape Town on July 31 2021. File photo.
Western Cape premier Alan Winde receives his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Mitchells Plain community health centre in Cape Town on July 31 2021. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​

The Western Cape lockdown must be eased as the third wave of Covid-19 declines, says premier Alan Winde.

“I will petition the president to move the Western Cape down a level to alert level 2 as soon as possible,” Winde said on Wednesday as active cases in the province fell by 21% in a week.

“This will enable the weekend sale of alcohol, a later curfew and an adjustment to the size of gatherings permitted. It's essential for job creation in our province, especially in our hospitality and events sector as we approach our tourism season.”

Winde said new Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths were showing consistent declines, and the South African Covid-19 Modelling Consortium had reported a 99% probability that the Western Cape had passed the peak of the third wave.

This meant it was time for a “frank and honest look at whether we are getting the balance right in saving both lives and livelihoods in this province”.

Even though the Western Cape has SA's lowest unemployment rate, it is still unacceptably high, he said.

“This is a public emergency of the same magnitude as the pandemic and requires swift and agile action based on new data as it becomes available. The further relaxation of restrictions to enable economic recovery, especially in the hospitality sector, is an urgent next step.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Covid testing costs no shot in the arm for tourism industry, not least in SA

Uniformity of availability and testing costs is urgently needed to keep the more than R130-trillion industry afloat
World
1 day ago

'You can’t blame the pandemic, or the riots' — DA calls for more jobs as unemployment skyrockets

DA leader John Steenhuisen says SA's economy was one of the worst-performing economies before the pandemic and remains one of the least resilient.
Politics
2 days ago

Want to go to Plett Rage? You'll have to be vaccinated and have a negative Covid-19 test

'We are going to require everyone to have been vaccinated before they come,' says Ronen Klugman, founder and owner of the end-of-matric festival.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Bonginkosi Khanyile 'pays R250 a month for four kids but spends thousands on ... South Africa
  2. Thousands haven’t claimed their R350 grant from last time — Here’s how to check ... South Africa
  3. Sassa pleads with R350 grant applicants to wait for SMS before heading to a ... South Africa
  4. Businesswoman exposed as person behind 'incitement' Twitter handle South Africa
  5. A weaker cold front is on its way — but nothing as severe as this weekend South Africa

Latest Videos

C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained
Female-led police operation sees multiple arrests in Katlehong as part of ...