Want to go to Plett Rage? You'll have to be vaccinated and have a negative Covid-19 test

“What we realised is that if we didn’t try to commit to trying to host the festival, there wouldn’t be a chance to get it off the ground. So we put out a statement to our consumers saying that we intend to trade and we need them to preregister to purchase tickets so that we can understand how big the demand is.

“We did that two-and-a-half weeks ago and there are quite a lot of people that signed up to preregister and purchase tickets. Our tickets go on sale in September,” he said.

The event has been split into two separate four-day events to keep numbers low and would adhere to Covid-19 restrictions. Numbers will be limited per weekend.

“This year Plett Rage will be hosted as two separate four-day long weekends. Weekend 1 taking place from December 3-6, encompassing the spirit of Bass Cabin. Weekend 2 taking place from December 8-11, the heart of our main stage,” he said in a Facebook post.