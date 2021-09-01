South Africa

Zuma’s legal costs crowdfunding doing ‘extremely well’

01 September 2021 - 09:00 By cebelihle bhengu
Jacob G Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has thanked South Africans who have donated towards the legal costs of the former president. File photo.
Jacob G Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has thanked South Africans who have donated towards the legal costs of the former president. File photo.
Image: Lulama Zenzile

Jacob G Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has thanked generous South Africans who have donated towards the legal costs of former president Jacob Zuma.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday, Manyi would not reveal how much has been raised, only saying the fund is doing “extremely well.”

“I am not at liberty to give you the actual number because that would mean I would have encroached on the bank-client relationship. That account does not belong to the foundation, it belongs to [former] president Zuma. We take the information as it is related from time to time to say the number is growing,” said Manyi. 

A week ago the foundation reached out to Zuma’s supporters to ask for donations to cover his mounting legal bills.

Manyi told TimesLIVE Zuma needs “millions.”

The plea was met with a mixed response. Some supporters said they were willing to donate, while others accused the former president and the foundation of being tone-deaf amid high unemployment and poverty levels in the country.

On Tuesday, Manyi said the foundation is cognizant of this fact, and claimed the contributions speak volumes about public sympathy for the former president.

“We know people are not rich. They are driven by a sense of justice, they are driven by compassion for president Zuma, they are driven by the fact that they know that this man has been incarcerated without trial,” said Manyi.

Zuma is recovering in a military hospital outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre where he is serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court.

He was sentenced in June by the Constitutional Court for refusing to appear and give testimony at the state capture inquiry. 

JZ Foundation clears the air on donations as Zuma struggles to cover legal fees

Zuma's spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said on Monday that while the former president still gets his monthly salary, he is unable to afford his legal ...
Politics
1 day ago

This is the third time I’m not believed, says Zuma as he snubs NPA medical exam

The former president’s foundation says the NPA is questioning the credibility of military doctors who have examined him
News
16 hours ago

'You can’t blame the pandemic, or the riots' — DA calls for more jobs as unemployment skyrockets

DA leader John Steenhuisen says SA's economy was one of the worst-performing economies before the pandemic and remains one of the least resilient.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Bonginkosi Khanyile 'pays R250 a month for four kids but spends thousands on ... South Africa
  2. Sassa pleads with R350 grant applicants to wait for SMS before heading to a ... South Africa
  3. Thousands haven’t claimed their R350 grant from last time — Here’s how to check ... South Africa
  4. Businesswoman exposed as person behind 'incitement' Twitter handle South Africa
  5. A weaker cold front is on its way — but nothing as severe as this weekend South Africa

Latest Videos

Female-led police operation sees multiple arrests in Katlehong as part of ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...