This is the third time I’m not believed, says Zuma as he snubs NPA medical exam

Former president Jacob Zuma has refused to allow NPA doctors to examine him, his foundation said, accusing the state of “second-guessing” his health.

The Pietermaritzburg high court previously ordered that a medical practitioner appointed by the state be allowed access to Zuma to assess his fitness to attend court and stand trial on corruption charges linked to the arms deal.

The former president is facing 16 counts of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

On Tuesday, Jacob G Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi questioned why the state wasn’t relying on the report by military doctors, which was submitted to the court last week.

“President Zuma is in a situation where he is not trusted when he says he is not well ... It’s an overreach. Why would NPA want to second-guess the military hospital? Why would they want to insult the ethics and the professionalism of those doctors? Why are they, by implication, saying this report is dishonest?” Manyi asked.

He accused the state of having a history of disbelief when it came to Zuma’s health.

“The whole thing started with the Pietermaritzburg high court, where judge [Dhaya] Pillay was so unbelieving of a sick note that was given there ... that she ordered a warrant of arrest for the next court appearance,” he said, referring to a February 2020 incident, in which the judge questioned the sick note provided by the former president’s legal team.