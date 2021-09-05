COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Covid-19 is still raging': Ghebreyesus
September 05 2021 - 14:06
UK minister: no decision yet on Covid-19 vaccines for healthy children
British vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi on Sunday said a decision had not yet been taken on whether healthy children aged 12- to 15-years-old should be vaccinated against Covid-19, following reports that a rollout could begin in the coming days.
Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on Friday declined to recommend vaccinations for children in that group, taking a precautionary approach due to a rare risk of heart inflammation, but adding the issue was finely balanced.
The government is consulting medical advisers to seek advice on wider considerations, such as the impact on schools, and may still give the go-ahead to broad vaccination of the age group.
-Reuters
September 05 2021 - 13:20
Mpumalanga school pupils aged 18 and over to get Covid-19 vaccinations
The Mpumalanga education department will from Monday take Covid-19 vaccinations into schools.
The department announced that it would be facilitating the administration of Covid-19 jabs to pupils who are 18 years and older.
The drive will take place from September 6 to 10.
September 05 2021 - 11:00
Brazil health regulator suspends use of 12-million Sinovac vaccine shots
Brazil's federal health regulator Anvisa on Saturday suspended the use of over 12-million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd that were produced in an unauthorised plant, it said in a statement.
Anvisa said it was alerted on Friday by Sao Paulo's Butantan institute, a biomedical center that has partnered with Sinovac to locally fill and finish the vaccines, that 25 batches, or 12.1-million doses, sent to Brazil had been made in the plant.
"The manufacturing unit ... was not inspected and was not approved by Anvisa in the authorisation of emergency use of the mentioned vaccine," the regulator said. The ban was "a precautionary measure to avoid exposing the population to possible imminent risk," it added.
September 05 2021 - 05:30
'Covid-19 is still raging': Ghebreyesus
#COVID19 is still raging, but people are dying at two different rates. In rich countries with high vaccination coverage, case fatality rates are dropping. In poor countries that don’t have access, both cases and deaths are surging. #VaccinEquity— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 3, 2021