South Africa

What you said: Thanks should be enough for military vets who want millions for fighting apartheid

06 September 2021 - 07:00
Members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association. File photo.
Members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Many readers do not support a request by military veterans for R4m once-off each for their contribution to the struggle against apartheid. 

Deputy minister of defence and military veterans Thabang Makwetla revealed last Wednesday during a sitting of parliament’s defence and military veterans portfolio committee that the government had decided to reject the demands after consultations with a number of departments. 

TimesLIVE reported Makwetla was leading a department delegation meant to brief the sitting on the progress made by the presidential task team set up last year by President Cyril Ramaphosa after protests by the association.

“The presidential task team come to the determination that it was virtually impossible to accede to. However, the need for financial support for the upkeep of these military veterans, because many of them are without jobs, was appreciated,” he said. 

TimesLIVE ran a poll last week asking readers whether they thought the military veterans should receive the payouts.

Most readers (46%) said the nation’s “thanks” should be enough for the veterans, 42% questioned how their contribution is quantified and 13% supported the calls, saying the veterans should receive payouts for their contributions during the struggle.

Social media users shared similar sentiments, with some saying the country cannot afford the payouts.

Gwede Mantashe heckled by ANC, MKMVA supporters at Kebby Maphatsoe’s funeral

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe’s eulogy at Kebby Maphatsoe’s funeral was abruptly disrupted after a group stormed the venue, singing and ...
Politics
14 hours ago

'Kebby Maphatsoe died an angry man,' says brother as ANC honours his last wishes

The president of the now disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) Kebby Maphatsoe was a soft man who died angry, his brother ...
Politics
18 hours ago

LISTEN | Former president Jacob Zuma released on medical parole

Former president Jacob Zuma has been released from prison on medical parole.
Politics
15 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FNB 'ruined my life', says scam victim in R2.9m dispute News
  2. WATCH | Little red hatchback pushes SUV into stream South Africa
  3. Sugar-caning for trucker after 34-tonne load turns into sweet nothing South Africa
  4. Three SA universities are ranked best academic institutions in Africa South Africa
  5. Deadly Eastern Cape home invasion 'planned from prison', court hears South Africa

Latest Videos

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla
Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York