Gwede Mantashe heckled by ANC, MKMVA supporters at Kebby Maphatsoe’s funeral

“Kebby gave me an honour and invited me to speak here. That is an honour in the ANC because we sometimes get a long list of who must not come. Kebby invited me to speak here and I must speak. If he did not want, a decision would have been taken for me not to,” he told mourners.

Programme co-director and former MKMVA member Bafana Mahlabe said the group’s behaviour was due to Zuma’s imprisonment.

“I think we must accept that spirits are high because the situation is not normal. As we speak, Zuma is in jail under very mysterious circumstances. Please let's understand but we shall not condone a behaviour like that just happened in which a person speaks and we come in. Comrade Mantashe we want to apologise, some things are beyond our control,” he said.

Hours before Mantashe's address, Maphatsoe's brother told mourners that one of his last wishes was for a few ANC heavyweights, including Mantashe and Zuma, to speak at his funeral and not be disrupted.

Mantashe said the group’s behaviour could only happen at an ANC meeting, and not at a funeral.