Erlings Shoes is no more as Jozi’s city centre changes

Old Johannesburg Is Vanishing, the title of a short essay by Herman Charles Bosman, is an apt epitaph for Erlings Shoes in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, which recently shut its doors after more than eight decades in business.

“What is it all about, a nostalgia for the past?” Bosman asked in the essay included in Bosman’s Johannesburg, edited by literary scholar Stephen Gray and published in 1986.

“Most people seem to have it. Collecting antiques, revisiting the scenes of one’s childhood, standing in awe before an ancient monument — all these are different aspects of sharing in that feeling about time that is bygone and irrecoverable.”

Even if one never went into the small, claustrophobic shop at the corner of Loveday and Fox streets in Johannesburg’s central business district, and walked on its sole-worn blue carpet, it’s likely most Joburgers were aware of the shop.

The dozen-storey Aegis Building, straddling Commissioner and Loveday streets, has a glazed ground-floor facade facing the Rand Club; lawyers Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela once had an office in the building.