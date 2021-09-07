South Africa

KZN man nabbed in Hawks sting after allegedly paying R50k bribe to cop

07 September 2021 - 07:35
The Hawks have arrested a KwaZulu-Natal man for paying a R50,000 bribe to a police officer
The Hawks have arrested a KwaZulu-Natal man for paying a R50,000 bribe to a police officer
Image: 123RF/Ufuk Zivana

The brother-in-law of a man charged with theft of crude oil and tampering with essential infrastructure has also found himself in hot water after he allegedly paid a police officer R50,000 to not oppose the accused's bid for bail.

Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo, spokesperson for the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, said the 42-year-old man was to appear in the Newcastle magistrate's court on a corruption charge. “He allegedly offered cash to the investigating officer to stop opposing bail” in his brother-in-law's case.

Mhlongo said an undercover operation was planned and executed.

“He was caught immediately after paying R50,000 cash to the police detective.

“The suspect was subsequently arrested and charged for corruption,” said Mhlongo.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Former health laboratory boss out on bail over R113m corruption charge

A former CEO at the National Health Laboratory Service is in hot water for alleged tender corruption that took place in 2016 involving more than ...
News
14 hours ago

EDITORIAL | If you want citizens to work with the police, Cele, clean up the force

Until South Africans’ trust in the police is restored, it is unlikely the disconnect between them will be repaired
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

State to add ‘two potential accused’ to Vrede dairy corruption case

Advocate Nazeer Cassim said during a virtual hearing on Monday that the two accused would be brought before court at the next hearing. They have not ...
News
20 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FNB 'ruined my life', says scam victim in R2.9m dispute News
  2. WATCH | Little red hatchback pushes SUV into stream South Africa
  3. Sugar-caning for trucker after 34-tonne load turns into sweet nothing South Africa
  4. Teacher loses R400,000 back pay after sick-note bungle at arbitrator's office South Africa
  5. Magistrate in drink-driving dispute asks NPA boss to 'drop' charge News

Latest Videos

Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...
More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla