South Africa

Quiet Western Cape town rocked as four foreign nationals killed execution style

07 September 2021 - 06:48
Four men, suspected to be Malawians, were shot dead in an attack in the quiet town of Wellington in the Western Cape.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

The identities of the four men killed in a brutal murder in the Western Cape farming town of Wellington are expected to be known soon.

SAPS spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the police are busy with the process of identifying the four men, who were shot dead in an attack on Saturday evening.

Potelwa said that while several leads are being followed, no arrests have been made.

“Reports from the scene indicate that gunmen clad in black with [their] faces concealed entered a property in Mnandi Street, Newrest, Wellington, and went to a shack at the back of the premises. Several shots were fired, resulting in the death of four men in their twenties and one [other] sustaining serious gunshot injuries,” Potelwa said.

The fifth victim, who was seriously injured, remains in hospital.

It is suspected that the four men are Malawians.

Police have since opened four murder and one attempted murder investigations. The victims are yet to be identified.

Police appealed to anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact 08600 10111 or relay information via the MySAPSApp.

TimesLIVE

