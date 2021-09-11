Four charged with robbing Limpopo motorists after puncturing tyres
A group of men have appeared in court after they allegedly placed spikes on roads before robbing motorists in Limpopo.
Brighton Chauke, 51, Paul Mudzingwa, 47, Tshepiso Relela, 32, and Percy Chauke, 32, briefly appeared in Mokopane magistrate’s court on Wednesday. The case was postponed to Thursday.
The four men face charges including robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms and ammunition and contravention of the Immigration Act. More arrests are expected.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the men were apprehended by a joint operation team.
“An escalation of robberies taking place along the N1 and R101 roads, in which criminals target motorists by placing spikes at some places on these roads and then rob them after stopping their motor vehicles to change the punctured wheels, led to the initiation of a well-co-ordinated operation aimed at apprehending the culprits,” said Mojapelo.
“The suspects were found in possession of spikes carried in a bag, firearm and ammunition, a vehicle sponsored by the department of social development, a .303 rifle with sound suppressor, a police reflective jacket, cellphones, watches, a router, All-Star takkies and a laptop,” said Mojapelo.
Mojapelo said two of the suspects were arrested in Mabopane, outside Pretoria, on Wednesday.
“One was found to be an undocumented foreign national and the other is a volunteer at the victim support centre at Rietgat police station. The other two were arrested on Monday. More arrests are expected,” said Mojapelo.
TimesLIVE