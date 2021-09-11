Four charged with robbing Limpopo motorists after puncturing tyres

A group of men have appeared in court after they allegedly placed spikes on roads before robbing motorists in Limpopo.

Brighton Chauke, 51, Paul Mudzingwa, 47, Tshepiso Relela, 32, and Percy Chauke, 32, briefly appeared in Mokopane magistrate’s court on Wednesday. The case was postponed to Thursday.

The four men face charges including robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms and ammunition and contravention of the Immigration Act. More arrests are expected.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the men were apprehended by a joint operation team.