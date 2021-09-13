South Africa

73,000 applications for grades 1 and 8 lodged at Gauteng schools

13 September 2021 - 17:06
More than 73,000 grade 1 and grade 8 online applications were recorded in Gauteng on the first day of admissions on Monday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/SAMORN TARAPAN

Gauteng's public school system recorded more than 73,000 successful grade 1 and grade 8 applications on Monday – day 1 of phase 2 of online admission applications.

The education department said 69,300 applications were recorded for grade 1 and 3,981 for grade 8.

“It is incredible that our online admissions system keeps advancing and making strides as the years progress. This year was the first time we launched our two-phased application approach and the extent of its success has been astounding.

“We are grateful to all parents and guardians who have conveyed their success in applying for their children using our system,” said MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

This second phase was initially meant for parents and guardians of children going to grade 1 and grade 8 in the 2022 academic year at Gauteng public schools. However, after realising that there were parents and guardians who were not able to apply on time during phase 1 for pupils in grade 7 at public schools in Gauteng, the second phase was also opened to them.

Parents and guardians are reminded to upload their documents on to the system within seven days of applying, or submit the documents to all schools applied to.  

TimesLIVE

