South Africa

Baby found after horror hijacking ordeal in Cape Town

13 September 2021 - 13:31
Police have managed to recover a stolen vehicle and a baby who was kidnapped in a hijacking in Cape Town on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Ilkin Quliyev

A mother was reunited with her months-old baby boy after a terrifying ordeal involving a hijacker, who made off with her car and baby inside in Cape Town on Monday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the woman was hijacked in Bishop Street, Observatory, at 10.30am.

“The suspect fled with the victim’s VW Polo with her baby inside,” said Traut.

Messages were sent across several neighbourhood watch groups with pictures and a description of the baby, resulting in a frantic search for the vehicle and infant.

“The immediate response by the members of the Flying Squad and the K9 Unit resulted in the vehicle being recovered in Voortrekker Road, Maitland,” said Traut.

However, the baby was not found in the vehicle.

Traut said investigations at the scene where the car was found led the police to an address in Dellville Square in Maitland, where they found the child unharmed.

He said a possible suspect was identified but a formal arrest was yet to be made.

TimesLIVE

