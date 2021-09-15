WATCH | Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu breaks down over boyfriend's death

For the first time since she took the stand in her own defence, murder accused and former policewoman Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu broke down and cried when she was due to testify about one of the six murders she is accused of committing.

Ndlovu’s emotional breakdown compelled judge Ramarumo Monama to briefly adjourn the matter for the accused to collect herself in the high court in Johannesburg sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court.

Ndlovu, 43, took to the stand for the first time on Tuesday in the matter in which she is accused of murdering her sister, nieces, nephews and her boyfriend Maurice Mabasa.

When her lawyer led her through her testimony on Wednesday in connection with Mabasa’s murder, Ndlovu, who had appeared calm throughout her testimony, cracked and cried.

The court heard the couple had been cohabiting at the time of Mabasa’s murder and that they had been together for four years.