South Africa

What you said: SA doesn’t want more R350 grants but job creation

17 September 2021 - 11:30
Government should focus more on job creation as opposed to increasing the R350 social relief of distress grant, according to many TimesLIVE readers. Stock photo.
Government should focus more on job creation as opposed to increasing the R350 social relief of distress grant, according to many TimesLIVE readers. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kritchanut

The government should focus more on job creation than increasing the R350 social relief of distress grant, say TimesLIVE readers.

This is in contrast to mounting calls from politicians and public figures for government to increase the monthly payment. 

EFF leader Julius Malema was campaigning in Sebokeng, Gauteng this week and said the grant should be increased, but not made a permanent solution.

According to Malema, the increase would be a measure to “restore the dignity of a black person”.

“The EFF doesn’t want R350. They must give you more, but not as a permanent solution,” he said. 

The grant was reinstated by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July and is set to end in March 2022. 

However, 53% of those who took part in a poll by TimesLIVE said government should rather focus on unemployment, while 34% said the payment should be increased and made permanent.

14% said the grant should not be increased, saying the country can’t afford more.

On social media, many users were indifferent about the calls for an increase, with some saying Malema should call for more youth employment. 

“He should be advocating for job creation. Youth need employment more than social grants,” said Tebogo Ditshego Tarentale Mokhari. 

“There are very few taxpayers left. Hundreds of thousands of taxpayers have left our country, millions have lost their jobs, so they do not pay tax. SA is bankrupt. Where will the money come from?” asked Karin Schultz.

Karabo Theo Lecholo said: “They should rather give us jobs. We don’t want to be given handouts. We want to work for what we get. Waking up every morning to only do household chores for the rest of our lives is not ideal.”

READ MORE:

Malema says R350 grant is not enough - 'beneficiaries must be exempted from paying for water and electricity'

Malema said the government should be paying the poor more, but acknowledged that social grants should not be a permanent solution.
Politics
2 days ago

Nine reasons why your R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress grant may be declined

Here's what those declined messages mean.
News
2 days ago

ANC told 'there's no money' for its expensive big plans

As the government's cash crunch intensifies, the ANC has been told that the state cannot afford a basic income grant (BIG) now, and that public ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station in ... South Africa
  2. Testimony of Rosemary Ndlovu's mother contradicts crucial evidence by the ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  4. A look into Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s 'rocky relationship' with murdered lover ... South Africa
  5. ‘Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity’, says alleged killer cop South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony