What you said: SA doesn’t want more R350 grants but job creation

The government should focus more on job creation than increasing the R350 social relief of distress grant, say TimesLIVE readers.

This is in contrast to mounting calls from politicians and public figures for government to increase the monthly payment.

EFF leader Julius Malema was campaigning in Sebokeng, Gauteng this week and said the grant should be increased, but not made a permanent solution.

According to Malema, the increase would be a measure to “restore the dignity of a black person”.

“The EFF doesn’t want R350. They must give you more, but not as a permanent solution,” he said.

The grant was reinstated by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July and is set to end in March 2022.

However, 53% of those who took part in a poll by TimesLIVE said government should rather focus on unemployment, while 34% said the payment should be increased and made permanent.

14% said the grant should not be increased, saying the country can’t afford more.