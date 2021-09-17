South Africa

LISTEN | What you said: Scrap the idea of vaccine passports

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
17 September 2021 - 09:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday the health department was considering implementing vaccine passports and this has sparked a lot of debate.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday the health department was considering implementing vaccine passports and this has sparked a lot of debate.
Image: 123RF/fellowneko

The idea of a vaccine passport to allow people to enter certain events and venues has sparked a lot of debate, with readers saying the idea should be scrapped.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday the health department was considering implementing vaccine passports “which can be used as evidence of vaccination for various purposes and events so people are able to demonstrate they’ve been vaccinated”.

LISTEN | President Ramaphosa's vaccine passport contradiction spotted by many

He said the sooner citizens are vaccinated, the sooner the country can open up sports venues to spectators and open tourism fully.

Some welcomed the move, saying those who are vaccinated must be afforded some privileges.

Others accused the government of forcing the jab on citizens and threatened to boycott the ANC in local government elections on November 1 in protest. 

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said it was expecting to receive complaints about the Covid-19 vaccination passports, and said it would monitor how it is implemented.

“We are anticipating that we will receive complaints. How we intervene will depend on how the passport will be used,” said SAHRC chairperson Prof Bongani Majola.

“If the vaccination passport is used to say, ‘if you do not vaccinate you will not go to school or you can’t go to the clinic’, it may be problematic, because you will be dealing with a situation where the passport appears to be interfering with an existing right,” added Majola.

LISTEN | SA has been using 'vaccine passports' for years - expert

TimesLIVE ran a poll this week asking readers if they thought we needed a vaccine passport in SA.

62% said the idea should be scrapped, while 34% said it was needed.

4% said vaccine passports would likely be forged anyway.

On social media, the idea was met with scepticism and backlash.

“I do want to take the vaccine but I am still doing my research about it, which may take about 10-20 years. I don't trust these guys,” wrote Justin Ntlhoro.

“I will get a fake one anyway,” added Griffiths Mathentwa

Gill Rall was in favour of the idea and wrote: “We have to have drivers' licences for the road, gun licences, and may other documents permitting you to practise your professions. They were instituted to protect us, and a community initiative. People hate to comply with laws where in civilised countries people obey for the good of all.

“We humans want to do as we please, to have freedom, which in reality is the exact thing that is bringing us down. That expression, give a man enough rope and he will hang himself. We create our own misery.”

MORE

LISTEN | Cyril Ramaphosa's vaccine passport contradiction spotted by many

The presidency seems to have had a change of heart regarding the potential implementation of a vaccine passport system.
News
3 days ago

Human Rights Commission 'expects objections' to vaccine passports

“We are anticipating that we will receive complaints. How we intervene will depend on how the passport will be used,” says SAHRC chair Prof Bongani ...
News
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa says vaccine passports could be coming, but some are not impressed

Vaccine passports and the easing of lockdown restrictions under level 2 have scores talking on social media.
News
4 days ago

Vaccine passport on the cards as Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2

The president loosened some restrictions and implored South Africans to spread the vaccine message
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station in ... South Africa
  2. Testimony of Rosemary Ndlovu's mother contradicts crucial evidence by the ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  4. A look into Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s 'rocky relationship' with murdered lover ... South Africa
  5. ‘Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity’, says alleged killer cop South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony