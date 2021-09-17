LISTEN | What you said: Scrap the idea of vaccine passports

He said the sooner citizens are vaccinated, the sooner the country can open up sports venues to spectators and open tourism fully.

Some welcomed the move, saying those who are vaccinated must be afforded some privileges.

Others accused the government of forcing the jab on citizens and threatened to boycott the ANC in local government elections on November 1 in protest.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said it was expecting to receive complaints about the Covid-19 vaccination passports, and said it would monitor how it is implemented.

“We are anticipating that we will receive complaints. How we intervene will depend on how the passport will be used,” said SAHRC chairperson Prof Bongani Majola.

“If the vaccination passport is used to say, ‘if you do not vaccinate you will not go to school or you can’t go to the clinic’, it may be problematic, because you will be dealing with a situation where the passport appears to be interfering with an existing right,” added Majola.

