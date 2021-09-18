Literary double for Maties as poet and novelist are hailed for the write stuff

Two Stellenbosch University creative writers have received awards for their literary work.

Alfred Schaffer and William Anker, who work in the Afrikaans and Dutch department, received the Dutch PC Hooft prize and the kykNET-Rapport prize for fiction respectively. Anker also won the Afrikaans Language and Culture Association (ATKV) prose prize.

Schaffer received the Dutch award on Thursday - after winning it last December - at a hybrid prizegiving in The Hague.

Poets, including South Africans Antjie Krog and Ronelda Kamfer, read extracts from his work and shared their thoughts on what makes his poetry exceptional.

“The honour is huge. I have received fantastic literary prizes before but I guess the impact of this one is on another level,” said Schaffer.