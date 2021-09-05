Zim’s Dangarembga joins club of top authors to write ‘time capsule’
The novelist’s contribution and those of the others will only be published in 2114
05 September 2021 - 18:39
Zimbabwean author, playwright and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga has been selected as the eighth author to contribute to the Future Library project, an environmental artwork project that began in 2014 inviting authors to contribute chapters to an anthology to be published in 2114.
The library’s committee bases its selections on authors “being selected for their outstanding contributions to literature and poetry and for their works’ ability to capture the imagination of this and future generations”...
