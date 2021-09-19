'No reasonable basis' for UK to keep SA on travel red list, says Pandor

International relations and co-operation (Dirco) minister Naledi Pandor said on Sunday there was “no reasonable basis” for the decision to keep SA on the red list of countries facing stringent restrictions and high costs when entering the UK.

Dirco said it would work with stakeholders to intensify efforts to have SA removed from the UK’s red list.

This follows the latest notice by the UK updated on Friday, which kept SA on the red list, meaning that travellers will be subject to stringent restrictions when entering the UK.