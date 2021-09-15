Mauritius and Seychelles open to SA travellers: here's what you need to know

Some splendid news for SA travellers dreaming of foreign climes is that two of our favourite Indian Ocean island destinations — Mauritius and the Seychelles — have flung open their doors to us just in time to book those summer getaways.

Our long-time holiday darling Mauritius has been a no-go for a crazy 18 months, but will now accept South Africans travelling on authorised commercial flights without them first having to spend 15 days outside the country.

While the ban has been lifted as of last Friday, the Mauritius Tourism Board says the key factor — “authorised commercial flights from SA to Mauritius” — are scheduled to start from October 1, with Air Mauritius and Comair SA schedules confirmed.

Fully vaxxed sun-worshippers — you’re in luck, as fully vaccinated travellers from SA will be allowed to stay at any hotel, resort or accommodation of their choice and move freely about the island. Unvaccinated travellers, however, will have to undergo 14 days’ quarantine in a state-designated quarantine facility.

Before arrival, passengers must complete a health form and a passenger locator form. You will also need to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours from the last point of embarkation.