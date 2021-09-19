Politics

'We have nothing to hide': Godrich Gardee on EFF campaign funding

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
19 September 2021 - 14:08
Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee (right), pictured here with Julius Malema, on Sunday said the party can prove where it got funds for its local government elections campaign.
Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee (right), pictured here with Julius Malema, on Sunday said the party can prove where it got funds for its local government elections campaign.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee says the party’s books are open for audit to establish where it received funds for its 2021 local government elections campaign.

“Our books are open and audited by parliament, the auditor-general, the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants and our bank accounts are held by white monopoly capital banking institutions,” said Gardee. He was speaking during an interview with Newzroom Afrika’s Athi Mtongana on the sidelines of the party's local government elections campaign in Cape Town’s Langa township on Sunday.

Gardee, was responding to a question about the DA’s petition to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) about the donations for the EFF's campaign.

The DA's petition, launched on September 17, calls for the IEC to investigate “the disjuncture between the EFF declaration and their significant campaign expenditure”.  

“Every day the EFF election campaign shows signs of expensive spending on big campaign events, vehicles, advertising and branding. This includes voter registration events. These undermine their declaration to the IEC that they have not received any donations,” the party said in a statement.

Malema preaches peace in Phoenix, two months after racial clashes

Julius Malema toned down his racial rhetoric on Saturday when he visited the predominantly Indian township of Phoenix in Durban for the first time ...
Politics
1 day ago

To the DA, Gardee said: “We wish them good luck, they are chasing ghosts. Let the IEC do its work.”

He said banking institutions were monitoring the 30 to 40 EFF accounts. “There is nothing to hide. By now they should have actually told you who actually donated to the EFF’s account because the whites have access to our bank accounts.

“We have got nothing to hide. Our members actually were saying that we should go and get our R15m that we donated to the government for Covid-19 because the elections are going to be very expensive. 

“We had to say to them, ‘look that was in good faith when we said we are contributing to alleviation to poverty of our people because of the pandemic', however they decided to eat our money and share it among themselves through the PPE scandal.

“It can’t happen because it was given in good faith and we have to live with constraints of not having money because of the Party Political Funding Bill Act, which we actually warned the ANC and the DA that they will be victims of their own making and they said the EFF has something to hide,” Gardee said.

He explained that the EFF received funding from the IEC, parliament, legislatures and public representatives every three months.

“That money has been enough for the EFF and we are not corrupt inside the EFF. We do not eat from inside the EFF. If a poster is R50 each, we pay that and we do not have a third person who will make it R2,000 per poster, like its happening in a political party which I cannot name.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Malema: ‘Voting for the ANC is beyond witchcraft’

“You stay in a shack. You applied for a house since 1994 but you continue to vote for the ANC. Are you well in the head?” Malema asked.
Politics
6 days ago

Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema leader has been found guilty of breaching parliament's code of ethical conduct on two counts.
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | Malema challenges SANDF: 'Bring it on, I’m not scared of rubbish'

Responding to the SANDF's statement, Malema welcomed any potential attempt to prosecute him.
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  2. Jessie Duarte dangles heritage carrot in front of Bo-Kaap voters Politics
  3. ‘Covid is the devil’s blessing to the ANC’: Is jab drive doubling as vote ... Politics
  4. Parliament hears of disturbing, ‘unlawful interception of communication’ Politics
  5. Vaccine passport on the cards as Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 Politics

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony