South Africa

Elderly man dies in fire at Cape Town social housing complex

20 September 2021 - 17:20
The police are investigating the cause of a fire at Creswell House in Newlands, and the subsequent death of an elderly tenant. Stock photo.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

The police are investigating the death of a man after a fire at a Cape Town social housing complex for the elderly.

According to social housing NPO Communicare, which owns Creswell House in Newlands, a fire broke out in one of its apartments on Sunday morning. The complex has 55 apartments.

Communicare said the manager of the 45-year-old complex called the fire department, which extinguished the fire.

“Regrettably, an 85-year-old tenant, who was found unconscious in the apartment was pronounced deceased, as attempts to resuscitate him failed,” said COO Makhosi Kubheka.

“I am devastated to learn of the passing of one of our tenants who was part of the Communicare family for many years. I extend my condolences to his family on behalf of Communicare during this tough time.”

28 building hijack suspects arrested at Cape Town social housing block

Communicare, a non-profit organisation that manages social housing projects, expressed concern about an increase in hijackings of properties it owns.
News
3 months ago

Affected tenants and the family of the deceased have been offered trauma and grief counselling by Communicare social development officers, who are qualified social workers.

“We are not certain about the duration of the fire and the time it took to extinguish it. However, the fire was contained to one apartment. No other apartments were affected. 

“The SAPS are investigating the details around the passing of the 85-year-old tenant and the cause of the fire,” said Communicare spokesperson Balisa Mancayi.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

SAPS had not responded by the time of publishing.

TimesLIVE

