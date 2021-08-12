Western Cape government housing project slammed for being 'out of touch'

The province said the project falls under the Western Cape's 110% Green initiative and its strategic focus on “green economy working for the poor”.

It said the project was a solution to the province's growing housing backlog due to the significant population growth that has resulted in a shift in national government policy from the provision of RDP houses.

“The Western Cape government is implementing this policy, and where houses are being built via the subsidy scheme, there is a shift from free-standing units to complexes,” said the province.

It said the majority of the people on the housing list will have to wait a very long time for a top structure and there is no provision in the subsidy structure for governments to provide informal housing, except for emergency housing in the event of shack fires or for people to receive finance that would enable improvements to informal houses.

“Simply accepting a future for the Western Cape with large portions of its population living in dismal conditions, particularly in winter, is not an option,” said the province.