SA will officially go to the polls on November 1, and this is what will happen leading up to election day

It's official, South Africans will cast their votes in the local government elections on November 1, after the date was formally gazetted on Monday.

But a lot needs to happen in the next 43 days.

According to their gazetted timeline, also on Monday, the IEC outlined its checks and balances, deadlines and processes covering the next six weeks.

The first deadlines are as early as this morning, Tuesday, September 21.

The IEC said in its gazette that the chief electoral officer must make available segments of the provisionally compiled voters’ roll for inspection and objections, with this taking place from September 21-23. The commission then has one day, until September 24, to finalise all objections.

“By September 26 2021, the chief electoral officer must certify the voters’ roll or the municipality’s segments of the voters’ roll to be used in the election ... and make those segments available for inspection by September. 26,” the gazette reads.

Another of Tuesday's deadlines is registration of candidates for the election - a process already mired in controversy after the ANC failed to meet the original deadline. The submissions must be accompanied by payments and full documentation, which must meet the same deadline.