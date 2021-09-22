Police rescue KwaMashu armed robbery victim

A KwaMashu man who was allegedly held at gunpoint by armed men, forced into the back of his bakkie with them and robbed, was rescued by police on patrol.

One of the alleged robbers, 24-year-old Ndumiso Minenhle Xhakaza, appeared in the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Monday following his arrest for armed robbery, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He will appear in court on September 28 for a bail hearing.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said officers from the Durban flying squad were patrolling in Phoenix at the weekend when they spotted a bakkie with eight occupants driving recklessly.

“They attempted to intercept the suspects but they sped off.”

A chase ensued from Phoenix to KwaMashu until the driver crashed the vehicle into a pavement.

“Six suspects alighted from the vehicle and fled on foot while firing shots at the police, who returned fire.

“When police approached the vehicle, they found two male occupants. Police recovered a 9mm pistol, a magazine, three rounds of ammunition and a knife.

“An initial investigation revealed one of the males was a victim of robbery.

“He told police he had been robbed by the suspects who forced him into the back of his bakkie.”

The victim alleged he was told by the suspects to take them to G Section while he was at a KwaMashu hostel.

“As he continued with the trip, he was threatened with a firearm.

“At gunpoint the suspects forced him to stop the vehicle, demanded the keys and his bank cards with the pin numbers and he was forced into the back of his vehicle.”

The suspects went to an ATM to withdraw cash.

“The other suspects managed to evade arrest and are being sought by police,” said Gwala.

