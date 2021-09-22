South Africa

Search continues for missing Western Cape mob justice victims

22 September 2021 - 07:30
Police divers will resume their search for three missing youngsters from the Covid-19 informal settlement in Cape Town on Wednesday morning
Image: SAPS via Twitter

Police divers will resume their search on Wednesday morning for three young men from the Covid-19 informal settlement in the Western Cape who were thrown into a river after an alleged mob justice attack.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said it had been more than 17 days since four youngsters from the settlement in Driftlands were reported missing by their families.

“Only the body of 15-year-old Asonele Wanga was retrieved from the water.”

On Tuesday the search for the three missing youngsters intensified with a bolstered search party, said Potelwa.

“Eleven police divers searched in the water while a police rescue dog scoured the river banks in the Covid City section.

“Metro emergency services using a drone covered Section 2 along Old Faure Road towards the N2. Community volunteers also joined the search.

“The search will resume on Wednesday morning with plans to remove debris in the water that is impeding search efforts,” said Potelwa.

TimesLIVE

