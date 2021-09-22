‘Who in hell did we offend to deserve this horror show?’ — SA weighs in on Dali Mpofu’s Zuma defence

Advocate Dali Mpofu’s arguments on behalf of former president Jacob Zuma saw him top the Twitter trends list on Tuesday.

Mpofu represented Zuma in the Pietermaritzburg High Court for a special plea hearing in his arms deal corruption case.

Zuma faces fraud, graft and racketeering charges related to the 1999 arms deal.

He was not present in court as his lawyers argued that he is sick, despite the legal team appointed by the state saying he is fit to stand trial.

Mpofu accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of being “vultures” and allegedly harassing the former president.

He slammed the NPA for insisting on examining Zuma before doctors completed their report.

Mpofu said state prosecutor Billy Downer, who Zuma wants removed from the case, was eager to prosecute the former president.