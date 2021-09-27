South Africa

SNAPS | Take a peek at the EFF’s Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House head office

27 September 2021 - 09:00
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s daughter Zenani Mandela-Dlamini welcomed the EFF’s decision to name its Johannesburg headquarters after her mother.
Image: EFF/Twitter

The EFF has unveiled its head office in honour of the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

On Sunday, during the party’s 2021 election manifesto launch, the EFF renamed its headquarters in Johannesburg Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House in honour of what would have been her 85th birthday.

EFF leader Julius Malema said Madikizela-Mandela’s birthday was an “important day in the history of SA’s politics”.

“To Mama Winnie, we say happy birthday Mama, and the EFF can assure you in your grave that we have picked up the spear and are continuing with the war for total freedom because, as you said, what was gained in 1994 was not true freedom,” he said.

The EFF launched its 2021 local government elections manifesto in Gandhi Square in the Johannesburg CBD on September 26 2021. The EFF contested elections for the first time in 2014 during the national polls and became the third most popular party in the country. EFF leader Julius Malema addressed his supporters at the launch.

Malema said the renaming of William Nicol Drive after Madikizela-Mandela will go ahead, despite those who disagree with the decision.

Late Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo said the city council agreed to change the name and the process was not driven by the ANC.

Mandela-Dlamini is SA’s ambassador in the Republic of Korea.

“The EFF are one of the few that continue to honour and embrace the memory of my mother, and my family acknowledges it. My family will never forget her immense role in the liberation in SA and we refuse for her name to be forgotten, like so many other women,” she said.

Check out Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House below:

