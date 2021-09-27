SNAPS | Take a peek at the EFF’s Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House head office

The EFF has unveiled its head office in honour of the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

On Sunday, during the party’s 2021 election manifesto launch, the EFF renamed its headquarters in Johannesburg Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House in honour of what would have been her 85th birthday.

EFF leader Julius Malema said Madikizela-Mandela’s birthday was an “important day in the history of SA’s politics”.

“To Mama Winnie, we say happy birthday Mama, and the EFF can assure you in your grave that we have picked up the spear and are continuing with the war for total freedom because, as you said, what was gained in 1994 was not true freedom,” he said.