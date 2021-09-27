What is the difference between the vaccines, and which is the best for me?

Two types of Covid-19 vaccine, namely Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson (J&J), have been approved in SA with China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine under clinical trials.

In SA, people 18 years and older can get the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the single-dose J&J vaccine.

Sinovac’s two-dose CoronaVac is being trialed on 14,000 children aged between six months and 17 years in countries including SA and Kenya.

According to government, a vaccine can only be used if it is registered with the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

Sahpra will only register a vaccine if:

all the clinical trials are done;

they have studied all the information from the trials to see if it is safe, good quality and effective.

“In an emergency like the Covid-19 pandemic, Sahpra can approve an unregistered vaccine to be used for a certain time (emergency use authorisation),” it said.

“This happens when there is enough information that Sahpra can be confident the vaccine is safe and effective, but the information is not yet enough to meet all the requirements for full registration.”

CoronaVac was authorised for emergency use in South Africa, subject to several conditions, earlier this year.