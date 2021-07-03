Sahpra to closely monitor newly approved CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority’s approval of the Chinese-produced CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine is not without conditions.

In a statement on Saturday, the regulatory body said it had “authorised the CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine, manufactured by Sinovac Life Sciences Co., and imported by Curanto Pharma (Pty) Ltd”. It said “CoronaVac is an inactivated whole virion vaccine derived from the Sars-CoV-2 virus (CZ02 strain)”.

“Each dose contains 600 SU of inactivated Sars-CoV-2 virus as the antigen. CoronaVac is indicated for active immunisation in individuals aged between 18 and 59 years against Covid-19, the disease caused by Sars-CoV-2 virus,” reads the statement. “The vaccine is administered as two doses of 0.5ml, given intramuscularly, with the second dose administered between 14 and 28 days after the first dose.”