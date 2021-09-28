South Africa

Gupta-owned company, co-director Ronica Ragavan added to Vrede dairy corruption case

28 September 2021 - 13:00
The case relates to procurement fraud involving R24.9m paid by the Free State department of agriculture to Nulane Investments 204. File photo.
The case relates to procurement fraud involving R24.9m paid by the Free State department of agriculture to Nulane Investments 204. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

Gupta-owned company Islandsite Investments Pty Ltd and its co-director have been added to the failed Estina dairy feasibility study case at Vrede in the Free State.

Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said company co-director Ronica Ragavan had failed to appear before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Seboka said Ragavan cited medical reasons.

“A warrant for her arrest has been issued but was stayed by the court,” she said.

Former Transnet board member Iqbal Sharma, Nulane Investments 204 employee Dinesh Patel, former Free State head of department for rural development Peter Thabethe, former Free State agriculture head of department Limakatso Moorosi and former department CFO Seipati Dhlamini all appeared with their lawyers during a virtual hearing on September 6.

They face charges of fraud and money laundering.

The former government officials are also charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

Court rules Gupta-owned company directors have no standing to challenge restraint order

The high court in Bloemfontein on Wednesday ruled that the business rescue practitioners of the Gupta-owned company Islandsite have the legal ...
News
1 month ago

The case relates to procurement fraud involving R24.9m paid by the Free State department of agriculture to Nulane Investments.

A feasibility study was contracted to Nulane Investments by the Free State government to check the likelihood of success of the Mohoma Mobung agriculture project.

Nulane Investments, however, had no employees on its books and subcontracted Deloitte to produce the report.

Deloitte was paid R1.5m for the work.

The only change made to the Deloitte report was to identify Paras dairy as a suitable implementing partner for the development of a milk processing plant in Vrede.

In July, the ID said efforts to bring the Gupta brothers and their wives back to SA to face charges had intensified, with Interpol issuing red notices for their arrest.

Atul Gupta and his wife Chetali, Rajesh Gupta and his wife Arti, and three others are wanted to join the other accused.

The matter was postponed to October 8.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

The same laws that apply to the poor must apply to wealthy Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma, high court hears

Multimillionaire businessman Iqbal Sharma will know next week Wednesday whether he will be granted bail.
News
2 months ago

State to add ‘two potential accused’ to Vrede dairy corruption case

Advocate Nazeer Cassim said during a virtual hearing on Monday that the two accused would be brought before court at the next hearing. They have not ...
News
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | The state capture inquiry has been expensive, but important

The commission has done great work in exposing the scale of corruption. Let it complete its work
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Phone your brother'- Anger over Soweto electricity crisis comes to the door of ... News
  2. Here's where the ANC is planning on building its new smart city News
  3. I bought R1.8m Maserati to get an overdraft, Ocean Basket owner tells judge South Africa
  4. Landscaping company in hot water for 'severely pruning' six Joburg trees worth ... South Africa
  5. 'I should have been more forceful'- SA fights to get off UK's red list News

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling