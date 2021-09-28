Western Cape kicks off rabies outreach as SA cases continue ticking upwards

The Western Cape’s veterinary services department plans to inoculate 70,000 pets against rabies this year through an outreach programme across the province.

Announcing the programmes to coincide with World Rabies Day on Tuesday, the provincial agriculture department said veterinary officials would hold regular education days to inform farmers and animal owners on what signs to watch for and how to prevent animals becoming infected.

“We do so because we believe the health of animals is vital to safeguarding people’s health and preventing disease outbreaks or transmission,” the department said.

The outreach programme will focus on farms, smallholdings and communities without easy access to veterinary services, as well as in schools where pupils will learn about dog behaviour, how to prevent being bitten by dogs and how to stop their pets from being infected by rabies.

The outreach programme comes as SA’s rabies cases continue ticking upwards, especially in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.