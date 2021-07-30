Rabies cases cited in Mogale City, Gauteng — call for dogs to get jabs

Three humans have been treated after cases of rabies in jackals and a honey badger were reported in the west of Gauteng.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said two cases of rabies were confirmed last month in jackal from the Cradle of Humankind area.

In addition, three jackal in the same area were suspected of rabies, but not confirmed.

Rabies vaccination campaigns in dogs have since been under way in the affected and surrounding areas of the Mogale City municipality.

In the past week, rabies was confirmed in a honey badger in the same area.

“Three human exposures to the honey badger were reported,” said the NICD. “All three cases have received rabies post-exposure prophylaxis and wound care to prevent rabies infection.”