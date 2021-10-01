'We remain sceptical about vaccine certificates' - Cosatu

Cosatu has called for health authorities to take Covid-19 vaccination the people, including townships, informal areas, taxi ranks, churches, farms and villages as part of scaling up Covid-19 vaccination to the required 70% of the adult population by the end of this year.

Responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Thursday night, in which he eased Covid-19 restrictions from alert level 2 to alert level 1, the trade union said the government should also extend the vaccination to adolescents over the age of 12 and provide booster shots to the elderly and healthcare workers.

“We remain sceptical about the introduction of vaccine certificates. We need to know how they will be protected from abuse, fraud and corruption and be accessible to people in rural areas or those without access to technology. We cannot afford a situation where people end up buying vaccine certificates and then our entire vaccine programme’s integrity will be questioned. This will defeat the very purpose of persuading and mobilising people to vaccinate,” said Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla.