Man assaulted at Clifton Beach as hundreds of youngsters rock up to party
A man was assaulted during a scuffle at Clifton Beach in Cape Town and alcohol was confiscated when hundreds of students descended on the beach on Friday afternoon, police said.
Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said Camps Bay police and other law enforcement agencies responded to an alleged fight at fourth Beach on Friday.
“It was established that an individual was assaulted but he refused to lodge an official complaint.”
Traut said the situation where a large number of young people gathered was monitored and no further incidents were reported.
Cape Town Ward 54 councillor Nicola Jowell said on Facebook that at valedictory parties at Clifton beach on Friday, there was an incident where a fight broke out.
“Despite reports there were no deaths and no severe injuries. One person did receive medical assistance at the beach for a cut on the head after a nasty altercation, Jowell said.
Jowell said about 40 metropolitan police, law enforcement and police officials were deployed at the beach and from late Friday afternoon, roadblocks were in place and “large volumes of alcohol” were confiscated.
“When the incident occurred all agencies were on the scene and the fight stopped extremely quickly with the direct intervention from Camps Bay SAPS senior management,” Jowell said.
She said the beach was empty just after 7.30pm on Friday.
