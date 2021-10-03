Suspect killed after armed robbery at filling station near Plettenberg Bay

Police shot dead a suspected robber and wounded another during a shoot-out after five armed men robbed a petrol station near Plettenberg Bay on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Sgt Chris Spies said a group of at least five armed men entered the shop and robbed the staff of cellphones and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

“Police members promptly responded and a shoot-out ensued with suspects firing at police. One suspect was fatally wounded and another sustained gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital,” Spies said.

Spies said three other suspects were apprehended and are in police custody.

He said a number of different calibre firearms were recovered as well as cash.

“As part of the police response, a getaway vehicle was found abandoned in the forest where police are still searching for one more suspect following another shoot-out with traffic officials.”

