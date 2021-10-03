Woman killed and five injured in head-on crash near Fochville

A woman was killed, and a one-year-old child and four adults were injured in a head-on collision on the N12 highway near Fochville on Saturday afternoon.

ER24 communications officer Russel Meiring said ambulances arrived on the scene at 1.45pm to find two car wrecks in the middle of the road, with five adults and the child in the wreckage and in need of help.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that a woman had already succumbed to multiple injuries. Another woman and three men were in a critical condition and a fifth adult had only moderate injuries,” Meiring said.

Medics treated the patients and advanced life-support interventions were provided to the two critically injured people who were then airlifted by medical helicopters to nearby hospitals.

Meiring said the other patients were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals for care.

