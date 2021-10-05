Robben Island Museum officials accused of fund mismanagement cleared, new staff appointed

The Robben Island Museum has announced the finalisation of its fund mismanagement investigation, and confirmed the appointment of new officials.

The investigation was prompted by the ex-political prisoners’ association’s claims that maladministration threatened to sink the museum. In June, the museum dropped charges against the two officials who were meant to face disciplinary action.

“Following an investigation and a written report of legal advice furnished to the council, as well as evidence produced by implicated officials that cleared them of wrongdoing, the council took the decision in June 2021 to discontinue the disciplinary process,” said the museum.

In April, the Sunday Times reported that the museum faced financial troubles that went way beyond Covid-19 and were linked to irregularities listed in a forensic investigation by chartered accountants Morar Incorporated, which recommended disciplinary action against museum CEO Mava Dada for breach of contract.