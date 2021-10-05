Robben Island Museum officials accused of fund mismanagement cleared, new staff appointed
The Robben Island Museum has announced the finalisation of its fund mismanagement investigation, and confirmed the appointment of new officials.
The investigation was prompted by the ex-political prisoners’ association’s claims that maladministration threatened to sink the museum. In June, the museum dropped charges against the two officials who were meant to face disciplinary action.
“Following an investigation and a written report of legal advice furnished to the council, as well as evidence produced by implicated officials that cleared them of wrongdoing, the council took the decision in June 2021 to discontinue the disciplinary process,” said the museum.
In April, the Sunday Times reported that the museum faced financial troubles that went way beyond Covid-19 and were linked to irregularities listed in a forensic investigation by chartered accountants Morar Incorporated, which recommended disciplinary action against museum CEO Mava Dada for breach of contract.
Former prisoners called for a probe into alleged irregular procurement of a multimillion-rand ferry and collusion among ferry service providers, among other matters, in November 2018.
“Museum management is now considering various business rationalisation options, with effect from June this year until such time that there is a resumption of normal business at the museum. This includes cutting staff salaries by 50% with equally reduced working hours across the board and/or invoking section 189 of the Labour Relations Act for operational reasons,” said Siphuxolo Mazwi, the museum's head of marketing and tourism.
The museum said it had put the matter behind it.
“Our energy is channelled into business development and ensuring a superb visitor experience to thousands of local and international tourists in the coming months.
“We are extremely delighted with the appointment of our new CEO, Abigail Thulare, who was formerly the COO at National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications. Ms Thulare is a highly accomplished strategist and visionary, and we have no doubt that she will lead the museum into the next era of excellence,” said Khensani Maluleke, the museum's council chairperson.
