Robben Island Museum drops charges against staff accused of misconduct

23 June 2021 - 15:11 By TimesLIVE
Robben Island, where former president Nelson Mandela spent 18 years in jail. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/mdmworks

Misconduct charges have been dropped against two Robben Island Museum (RIM) officials who were due to face a disciplinary hearing this week.

A statement from the museum on Wednesday said the museum council has written to the employees advising them that charges have been withdrawn.

The statement said Ex-Political Prisoners’ Association allegations of mismanagement were investigated in 2020, and legal advice suggested disciplinary steps.

“Charges of misconduct were brought against two RIM officials, and it was contemplated that a disciplinary inquiry would ensue on June 21 and 22,” said the statement.

However, the two employees submitted documents to investigators, and after they were assessed against the evidence council witnesses were expected to give at the disciplinary hearing, fresh legal advice was sought.

“On the basis of that advice, the council took the decision to discontinue the disciplinary process,” said the statement.

“It is anticipated that over the course of the days that follow, the report of legal advice will be updated in accordance with these recent developments and an executive summary of the report of legal advice will be made available.”

Museum council chairperson Khensani Maluleke described the outcome as “a victory and a huge relief for the council and management of Robben Island Museum”.

