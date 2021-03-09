Disciplinary action to be taken on mismanagement at Robben Island Museum

Disciplinary action is to be taken against staff at Robben Island Museum after an investigation into allegations of mismanagement found there was a prima facie case for disciplinary steps.

The Ex-Political Prisoners Association (EPPA) has for years bemoaned the state of management at the island, a world heritage site where political prisoners including former president Nelson Mandela and liberation veterans Walter Sisulu, Ahmed Kathrada, Andrew Mlangeni and Denis Goldberg were held.

The state attorney appointed MacRobert Attorneys in June 2020 to conduct an independent investigation into allegations of wrongdoing by the island’s management.

The report with their findings was handed to the Robben Island Museum council on Monday with recommendations which included starting a disciplinary process.

“The Robben Island Museum (RIM) council is pleased to announce that its investigation into allegations of mismanagement at RIM has been completed and that it has been furnished with the contemplated report of legal advice,” read a statement from council chair Khensani Maluleke.