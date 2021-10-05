Silently and without fanfare, government launches Covid-19 online vaccination certificate

Less than a week ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised that digital vaccination certificates would be available “soon” — and it appears that on Tuesday morning this promise was met.

Without fanfare and with no public or media announcement, the health department launched the “South African Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate System”.

A notice on the website states that only those who are fully Covid-19 vaccinated can receive their digital certificate. A digital QR code will be generated after certain details are provided, and this can be downloaded or printed.

“The QR code generated is not intended to be readable by the public, it is meant to be used by entities requiring to verify the card’s validity, using a Vaccine Certificate System inbuilt QR scanner which will be available in the near future,” the website states.

While some posted on social media that they had received their QR codes, many users were met with error messages while going through the process.

Attempts to get comment from the health department regarding the launch were unsuccessful. This story will be updated once comment is received.