WATCH | ‘Just perfect!’ Self-taught farmworker will give you the Ed Sheeran shivers

He thought his big break was around the corner when he took part in a TV talent show, Step-Up Lesotho, in 2020.

But when he was voted out soon after making it to the top 10, he threw in the towel and headed to the Western Cape where he found work as a fruit packer in Tulbagh.

After selling two cellphones to raise the money for a second-hand guitar and teaching himself to play, 26-year-old Sphozo could be on the verge of a breakthrough once more after videos of him performing on the farm were posted on Facebook.

Julene van der Colff, daughter of Modderasrivier farm owner Kobus du Plessis, posted the videos with the warning “Emotional post alert!”