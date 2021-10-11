Electricity sector will be first to decarbonise, says Cyril Ramaphosa

With the world facing a climate change crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA’s electricity sector, which produces up to 41% of the country's greenhouse gas emissions, will be the first and quickest to decarbonise — and Eskom will play an instrumental role in achieving this.

Writing in his Monday weekly newsletter, the president said the country would use coal-fired power stations to invest in low-carbon generation capacity such as renewables, a move which was set to be beneficial across the economy.

"We will be decommissioning and repurposing coal-fired power stations, and investing in new low-carbon generation capacity, such as renewables. We will also pursue ‘green’ industrialisation, such as manufacturing and using green technology, and a shift to the production of electric vehicles.

“While there are economic challenges and risks, there are huge economic opportunities we must seize. SA is endowed with abundant resources that can be harnessed to open new frontiers of investment and growth and build a new economy in areas like green hydrogen,” he said.

To get the transition off the ground, Ramaphosa said Eskom will undertake a pilot project at Komati power station, which is due to shut down its last coal-fired unit next year, to produce power through renewable energy.