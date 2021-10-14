Holiday letting to be phased out at Pretoria's Blyde 'beach' estate

Pretoria's “beach” will no longer have guests for the weekend after a meeting with homeowners voted in favour of preventing “loud” short-stay visitors who “bring in cooler boxes and party in the parking lot”.

Balwin Properties, the developers of the Blyde Riverwalk Estate, confirmed on Thursday evening that short-term letting would likely be phased out. They said an official statement would be released on Friday.

This comes after an ongoing spat between some homeowners living permanently at the lagoon location, and those letting their homes for holidays.

Lessor Thabo Selebe took to Twitter after the vote saying: “Monopoly capital alive and well”.

Speaking to TimesLIVE he said: “Despite numerous attempt to have a constructive engagement with HOA [homeowners' association] ... the estate management and Balwin pushed for a vote against short-term leasers — Airbnb owners — for a hotel.”

Selebe was commenting on the plans to build a hotel on the estate.

Balwin has said they were considering a hotel, but had not made any plans as of yet. Some short-term lessors believe the estate wants them out so Balwin can profit from the hotel — a claim the developers deny.

Selebe said the meeting with all residents collapsed.

“Another meeting was called via Zoom. Ultimately voting happened and Balwin won the majority vote [and] out-powered everyone. One of the board members objected to the meeting, saying that not all was done to ensure that the meeting was held in a proper manner,” he said.

He said short-term lessors were given until November to close their lettings.