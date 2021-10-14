South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

What are 'Covid toes' and how do I know if I have them?

14 October 2021 - 07:00
The World Health Organisation has included Covid-19 toes in the list of less common Covid-19 symptoms.
The World Health Organisation has included Covid-19 toes in the list of less common Covid-19 symptoms.
Image: 123RF/Piyapong Thongcharoen

Are your toes swelling and turning red or a purplish colour? This could be a sign of a condition dubbed “Covid toes”. 

A new study conducted by British Journal of Dermatology, found that some patients who test positive for the Covid-19 develop less common symptoms like discoloured and swollen toes.

The condition can show up on toes, fingers, or both.

Here’s what you need to know about “Covid toes”.

Who gets 'Covid toes'?

The condition can show up at any age but affects children and teenagers more commonly.

The study found that young patients with Covid toes seemed healthy, and many of them don’t get the more common symptoms of the virus. 

What do 'Covid toes' look like?

Covid toes can be swollen, discoloured and also possibly have blisters, itching and areas of rough skin.

In medical terms, they can look like chilblains, which is a painful condition caused by inflamed blood vessels in the skin as a result of exposure to cold air.

Covid toes: a new virus symptom to look out for

We know Covid-19 toes is one of newest Covid-19 symptoms to be reported and that it affects the feet — but what exactly is it?
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Are 'Covid toes' contagious?

It advises that if you think you have Covid toes or any symptoms of the virus, you should stay home and self-isolate for 10 days from symptom onset, plus for three days after symptoms cease.

This is important if you haven’t been vaccinated, or if you live with people who haven’t had the vaccine. 

How can 'Covid toes' be treated?

Like regular chilblains, Covid toes, at this time, may need treatment with creams or other drugs.

To reduce pain or itching, you can apply a cream to treat redness, swelling, itching, and discomfort to the affected area. 

If this fails to reduce the pain or worsens the symptoms, it is advised to contact a certified dermatologist.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Is it Covid-19 or just a bad hangover?

The surest way to know if you’ve got Covid-19 or a just a bad hangover after a night out is by taking a Covid-19 test.
News
3 days ago

I’ve had my jab, so why haven’t I received my Covid-19 vaccination code?

The Gauteng health department says people who have not received their vaccination code via SMS should confirm their details with the online ...
News
2 days ago

I’m quarantining at home — What symptoms should I watch out for?

Symptoms to watch out for while in isolation include a fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches or other flu-like symptoms from ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Teddy Mafia's son-in-law survives daylight hit South Africa
  2. R86m Powerball winner praises God for her luck South Africa
  3. Unclaimed retirement savings are swelling into the billions: Here’s how to ... South Africa
  4. MEC Panyaza Lesufi: ‘Orania will go, you can scream and shout as you wish’ South Africa
  5. Take the silver, boytjie: Elon Musk throws shade at Jeff Bezos in world’s ... World

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...